Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Jonah Heim -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Angels.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .288 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 71.9% of his 57 games this season, with more than one hit in 31.6% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has driven home a run in 25 games this season (43.9%), including more than one RBI in 19.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 25 of 57 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|.286
|AVG
|.289
|.333
|OBP
|.347
|.551
|SLG
|.386
|14
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|1
|26
|RBI
|20
|21/6
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Detmers (1-5 with a 4.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.79, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
