Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Angels on June 13, 2023
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Shohei Ohtani and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Semien Stats
- Semien has recorded 79 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .288/.353/.474 slash line so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 12
|0-for-7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 12 doubles, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI (64 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.328/.498 on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 12
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 12 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 50 RBI (75 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .291/.362/.593 on the season.
- Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .415 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 11
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 9
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 34 walks and 37 RBI (62 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .255/.358/.473 slash line on the year.
- Trout enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .118 with five walks and two RBI.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
