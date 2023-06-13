Marcus Semien will lead the way for the Texas Rangers (41-24) on Tuesday, June 13, when they take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (37-31) at Globe Life Field at 8:05 PM ET.

The Angels have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rangers (-140). The over/under is 10 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jaime Barria - LAA (2-2, 2.08 ERA)

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 36 games this season and won 24 (66.7%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 20-7 (winning 74.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Angels have come away with 15 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a mark of 6-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 3-2.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mitch Garver 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+150) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Corey Seager 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) Adolis García 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+110)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +110 - 2nd

