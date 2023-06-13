Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers will play Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field in the second of a four-game series, on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are seventh in MLB action with 85 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas is fourth in MLB, slugging .454.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .273 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (406 total, 6.2 per game).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 15 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas' 3.76 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.192).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Cody Bradford starts for the first time this season for the Rangers.

The 25-year-old southpaw is making his MLB debut.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Tyler Glasnow 6/10/2023 Rays W 8-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 6/11/2023 Rays L 7-3 Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels L 9-6 Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels - Home Cody Bradford Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels - Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels - Home Nathan Eovaldi Shohei Ohtani 6/16/2023 Blue Jays - Home Martín Pérez - 6/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dane Dunning Kevin Gausman 6/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt

