Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jaime Barria. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Angels.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .265 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- In 75.4% of his 65 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.8%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 43.1% of his games this season (28 of 65), with two or more RBI seven times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.273
|AVG
|.259
|.355
|OBP
|.338
|.471
|SLG
|.374
|14
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|16
|33/15
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (73 total, 1.1 per game).
- Barria makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.08, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .186 against him.
