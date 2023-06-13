Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .618 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Angels.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .302 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Taveras has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (7.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.5% of his games this year, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 24 of 51 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|31
|.275
|AVG
|.318
|.342
|OBP
|.377
|.406
|SLG
|.509
|5
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|17
|20/6
|K/BB
|19/11
|3
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 73 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Barria (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.08 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 2.08 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .186 to his opponents.
