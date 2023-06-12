Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (41-23) will take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (36-31) at Globe Life Field on Monday, June 12. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (5-1, 2.52 ERA) vs Tyler Anderson - LAA (3-1, 5.62 ERA)

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 35 times and won 24, or 68.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Rangers have a 16-4 record (winning 80% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 4-2 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Angels have been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonah Heim 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Josh Jung 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+160)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +110 - 2nd

