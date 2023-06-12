On Monday, Corey Seager (batting .419 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rays.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .348 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

In 78.8% of his games this year (26 of 33), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (39.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 21.2% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.

In 51.5% of his games this year, Seager has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 27.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 14 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .386 AVG .306 .430 OBP .362 .671 SLG .532 12 XBH 8 4 HR 3 17 RBI 17 12/7 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings