Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Red Sox on June 11, 2023
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Gleyber Torres and others when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Clarke Schmidt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Schmidt Stats
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (2-6) for his 14th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 13 starts this season.
- Schmidt has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
Schmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 6
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|5.2
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 25
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Reds
|May. 19
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|2
|vs. Rays
|May. 14
|4.2
|6
|7
|7
|5
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Clarke Schmidt's player props with BetMGM.
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Torres Stats
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashing .256/.332/.434 so far this year.
- Torres hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has put up 63 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.
- He's slashing .273/.345/.450 on the season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 16 doubles, 15 home runs, 17 walks and 52 RBI (60 total hits).
- He's slashing .247/.301/.498 so far this season.
- Devers enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|at Guardians
|Jun. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Guardians
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.