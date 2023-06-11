The Tampa Bay Rays (47-20) host the Texas Rangers (41-22) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Rays will call on Shane McClanahan (9-1) against the Rangers and Martin Perez (6-1).

Rangers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (9-1, 2.02 ERA) vs Perez - TEX (6-1, 3.97 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 49 strikeouts over 68 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty threw seven innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 32-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings during 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing batters.

Perez has five quality starts this season.

Perez has put together 10 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 12 appearances this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

The Rays will hand the ball to McClanahan (9-1) for his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.02, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.150 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

McClanahan will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.02), 32nd in WHIP (1.150), and 12th in K/9 (10.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

