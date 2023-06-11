Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .272.
- He ranks 50th in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 48 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (11.1%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 44.4% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.287
|AVG
|.259
|.371
|OBP
|.340
|.496
|SLG
|.378
|14
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|16
|29/15
|K/BB
|32/17
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.58 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send McClanahan (9-1) out for his 14th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-1 with a 2.02 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.02), 32nd in WHIP (1.150), and 12th in K/9 (10.3).
