Saturday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (47-19) versus the Texas Rangers (40-22) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on June 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley (4-2) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (8-2) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Rangers 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rangers' ATS record is 4-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in five of those games).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (56.5%) in those games.

Texas has a mark of 9-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (389 total, 6.3 per game).

The Rangers have the fifth-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.

