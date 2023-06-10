Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Rays Player Props
|Rangers vs Rays Pitching Matchup
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 12 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .325.
- In 24 of 31 games this season (77.4%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (38.7%).
- In 19.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has had an RBI in 15 games this season (48.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (25.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 31 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|.386
|AVG
|.245
|.430
|OBP
|.317
|.671
|SLG
|.434
|12
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|12
|12/7
|K/BB
|13/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.53 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 66 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Bradley (4-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.60, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.