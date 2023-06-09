The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley will take on the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 79 home runs.

Texas ranks fourth in the majors with a .458 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers lead baseball with a .277 batting average.

Texas has scored the most runs (386) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.344) in baseball this year.

The Rangers rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.172 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney (4-3) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in three innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Heaney has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Mariners W 16-6 Home Andrew Heaney Bryan Woo 6/4/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-4 Home Dane Dunning Matthew Liberatore 6/7/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays - Away Andrew Heaney Tyler Glasnow 6/10/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 6/11/2023 Rays - Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels - Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels - Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers

