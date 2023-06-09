Friday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (46-19) and the Texas Rangers (40-21) facing off at Tropicana Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (4-3) will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rangers have put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in six of those games).

The Rangers have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (59.1%) in those contests.

Texas has a mark of 2-2 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas is the highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 6.3 runs per game (386 total).

The Rangers have the fourth-best ERA (3.58) in the majors this season.

