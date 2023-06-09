Rangers vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 9
Friday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (46-19) and the Texas Rangers (40-21) facing off at Tropicana Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 9.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (4-3) will answer the bell for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Rangers have put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in six of those games).
- The Rangers have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (59.1%) in those contests.
- Texas has a mark of 2-2 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Texas is the highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 6.3 runs per game (386 total).
- The Rangers have the fourth-best ERA (3.58) in the majors this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 3
|Mariners
|W 16-6
|Andrew Heaney vs Bryan Woo
|June 4
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryce Miller
|June 5
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Martín Pérez vs Adam Wainwright
|June 6
|Cardinals
|W 6-4
|Dane Dunning vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 7
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Jon Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 10
|@ Rays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley
|June 11
|@ Rays
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Shane McClanahan
|June 12
|Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|June 13
|Angels
|-
|Jon Gray vs Jaime Barria
|June 14
|Angels
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers
