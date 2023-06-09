The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Read More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .293.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Jung enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .316.

In 75.9% of his games this year (44 of 58), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (32.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (17.2%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

Jung has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this year (19 of 58), with more than one RBI 11 times (19.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 50.0% of his games this season (29 of 58), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (20.7%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .302 AVG .194 .353 OBP .234 .587 SLG .361 8 XBH 6 5 HR 3 14 RBI 11 23/5 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings