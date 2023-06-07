Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Cardinals on June 7, 2023
Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available in the Texas Rangers-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jon Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Gray Stats
- The Rangers' Jon Gray (6-1) will make his 12th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- The 31-year-old's 2.51 ERA ranks eighth, 1.021 WHIP ranks 13th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 26
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
|vs. Rockies
|May. 20
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 13
|8.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|at Mariners
|May. 8
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|0
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 50 RBI (76 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .304/.372/.504 so far this year.
- Semien has recorded at least one hit in 25 straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with seven doubles, a home run, four walks and 10 RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 3
|4-for-6
|4
|1
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 62 hits with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .273/.331/.515 slash line so far this year.
- Garcia enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .390 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has recorded 67 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashing .291/.390/.500 so far this year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 2
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has 61 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .263/.312/.448 slash line so far this season.
- Arenado has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 2
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
