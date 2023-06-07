The Texas Rangers (40-20) will rely on Marcus Semien when they host Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-37) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, June 7. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Cardinals have +115 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-1, 2.51 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.55 ERA)

Rangers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 24, or 70.6%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 20-6 (76.9%).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Rangers went 6-1 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Cardinals have won in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Cardinals have won two of nine games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Josh Jung 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +155 - 2nd

