How to Watch the Rangers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are seventh-best in baseball with 79 total home runs.
- Texas is second in MLB, slugging .462.
- The Rangers lead MLB with a .279 batting average.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (386 total, 6.4 per game).
- The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .346 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas' 3.63 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.184).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Gray is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Gray is seeking his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the mound.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Luis Castillo
|6/3/2023
|Mariners
|W 16-6
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Bryan Woo
|6/4/2023
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryce Miller
|6/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Adam Wainwright
|6/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Taj Bradley
|6/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Shane McClanahan
|6/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Zach Eflin
|6/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Tyler Anderson
|6/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jaime Barria
