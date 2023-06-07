Rangers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 7
Wednesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (40-20) against the St. Louis Cardinals (25-37) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:05 PM on June 7.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-1) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (3-4) will take the ball for the Cardinals.
Rangers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 6-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Rangers have a record of 6-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Rangers have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 24 (70.6%) of those contests.
- Texas is 20-6 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored the most runs (386) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.63).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 2
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Jon Gray vs Luis Castillo
|June 3
|Mariners
|W 16-6
|Andrew Heaney vs Bryan Woo
|June 4
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryce Miller
|June 5
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Martín Pérez vs Adam Wainwright
|June 6
|Cardinals
|W 6-4
|Dane Dunning vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 7
|Cardinals
|-
|Jon Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Taj Bradley
|June 10
|@ Rays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Shane McClanahan
|June 11
|@ Rays
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Zach Eflin
|June 12
|Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|June 13
|Angels
|-
|Jon Gray vs Jaime Barria
