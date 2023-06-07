The Denver Nuggets are 3-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: FTX Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Nuggets 111

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3)

Heat (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this season.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 3-point favorite or more 52.7% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 3 or more (43.8%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Heat have recorded (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

On offense, Denver is putting up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is allowing 112.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (eighth-ranked).

With 28.9 dimes per game, the Nuggets rank second-best in the league in the category.

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 three-pointers per contest.

So far this year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% threes (27.1% of the team's baskets).

Heat Performance Insights

On offense Miami is the worst team in the NBA (109.5 points per game). But on defense it is second-best (109.8 points allowed per game).

With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 59.2% of its shots, with 69.5% of its makes coming from there.

