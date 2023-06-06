The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung leads Texas with 65 hits, batting .293 this season with 24 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

In 75.0% of his games this season (42 of 56), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (33.9%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (17.9%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 19.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .302 AVG .194 .353 OBP .234 .587 SLG .361 8 XBH 6 5 HR 3 14 RBI 11 23/5 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 31 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (77.4%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (32.3%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (51.6%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.1%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (35.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings