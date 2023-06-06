Ezequiel Duran and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the St. Louis Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore on June 6 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has nine doubles, seven home runs and seven walks while batting .307.

Duran has recorded a hit in 28 of 42 games this season (66.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (28.6%).

Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (16.7%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has driven home a run in 15 games this season (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 42.9% of his games this year (18 of 42), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .370 AVG .245 .383 OBP .302 .609 SLG .347 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 10 RBI 6 8/1 K/BB 17/0 0 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 18 18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (50.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings