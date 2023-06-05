How to Watch the Rangers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 5
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will attempt to take down Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers when the teams meet on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Cardinals Player Props
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank ninth-best in MLB play with 77 total home runs.
- Texas ranks second in MLB, slugging .462.
- The Rangers have a league-leading .278 batting average.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (376 total, 6.5 per game).
- The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 13th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Texas' 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.189).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Martin Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Perez has four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Perez will look to record his 10th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-6
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Alex Faedo
|5/31/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Joey Wentz
|6/2/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Luis Castillo
|6/3/2023
|Mariners
|W 16-6
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Bryan Woo
|6/4/2023
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryce Miller
|6/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Adam Wainwright
|6/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Taj Bradley
|6/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Shane McClanahan
|6/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Zach Eflin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.