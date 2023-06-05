After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .310 with a double, three home runs and three walks.

Garver has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this year (six of eight), with multiple hits three times (37.5%).

In eight games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In three games this season, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .357 AVG .000 .400 OBP .286 .786 SLG .000 2 XBH 0 2 HR 0 6 RBI 0 4/1 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 6 GP 2 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

