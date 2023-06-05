Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) against the Mariners.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has eight doubles, seven home runs and six walks while batting .307.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 27 of 41 games this season (65.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (29.3%).
- He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 41), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 34.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 17 of 41 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.370
|AVG
|.245
|.383
|OBP
|.302
|.609
|SLG
|.347
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|6
|8/1
|K/BB
|17/0
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|17 (73.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (55.6%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (50.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (2-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.15 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Monday, May 29 against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 41-year-old has put up a 6.15 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .325 to opposing hitters.
