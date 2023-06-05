Corey Seager -- batting .341 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and 15 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mariners.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .349 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Seager is batting .409 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Seager has gotten a hit in 22 of 27 games this year (81.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (40.7%).

He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 27), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has an RBI in 15 of 27 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (48.1%), including six games with multiple runs (22.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 .345 AVG .400 .429 OBP .571 .483 SLG .700 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 2/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 12 12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings