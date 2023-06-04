Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .306 with 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
- In 65.9% of his 44 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.3% of his games this year, Taveras has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (45.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|.259
|AVG
|.315
|.333
|OBP
|.373
|.407
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|9
|11/2
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|28
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (71.4%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (32.1%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (28.6%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the least in the league.
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .185 against him.
