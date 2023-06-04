The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) in his previous appearance against the Mariners.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has eight doubles, seven home runs and six walks while hitting .307.
  • Duran has gotten a hit in 27 of 41 games this season (65.9%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (29.3%).
  • In 17.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duran has picked up an RBI in 34.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year (17 of 41), with two or more runs four times (9.8%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.370 AVG .245
.383 OBP .302
.609 SLG .347
5 XBH 3
3 HR 1
10 RBI 6
8/1 K/BB 17/0
0 SB 2
Home Away
23 GP 18
17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (50.0%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Miller (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .185 to opposing hitters.
