On Sunday, Corey Seager (.340 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his previous game against the Mariners.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .340 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Seager has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

Looking at the 26 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (19.2%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has had an RBI in 14 games this season (53.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (26.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 12 of 26 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 .345 AVG .400 .429 OBP .571 .483 SLG .700 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 2/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 12 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings