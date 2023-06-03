After two rounds of play at the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Justin Suh leads (-8). Watch the third round unfold from Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio.

How to Watch the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Start Time: 7:55 AM ET

7:55 AM ET Venue: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par/Distance: Par 72/7,571 yards

Par 72/7,571 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Justin Suh 1st -8 70-66 Hideki Matsuyama 2nd -7 72-65 Patrick Cantlay 3rd -6 71-67 David Lipsky 3rd -6 69-69 Si Woo Kim 5th -5 71-68

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 1:35 PM ET Hideki Matsuyama (-7/2nd), Justin Suh (-8/1st) 1:05 PM ET Sepp Straka (-4/7th), Rory McIlroy (-4/7th) 1:25 PM ET David Lipsky (-6/3rd), Patrick Cantlay (-6/3rd) 12:55 PM ET Patrick Rodgers (-4/7th), Jon Rahm (-4/7th) 12:30 PM ET Jordan Spieth (-3/12th), Luke Donald (-3/12th) 12:10 PM ET Stephan Jaeger (-2/17th), Tyrrell Hatton (-2/17th) 12:40 PM ET Rickie Fowler (-4/7th), Lee Hodges (-3/12th) 1:15 PM ET Mark Hubbard (-5/5th), Si Woo Kim (-5/5th) 11:35 AM ET Xander Schauffele (-1/22nd), Gary Woodland (-1/22nd) 12:20 PM ET Austin Eckroat (-3/12th), Wyndham Clark (-3/12th)

