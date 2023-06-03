Rangers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (36-20) and the Seattle Mariners (29-28) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:05 PM on June 3.
Andrew Heaney (4-3) will take the mound for the Rangers in this matchup. The Mariners, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have won four of their last five games against the spread.
- The Rangers have won 20, or 66.7%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Texas has a record of 15-6, a 71.4% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas leads MLB with 348 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.62).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|@ Orioles
|L 3-2
|Cody Bradford vs Kyle Bradish
|May 29
|@ Tigers
|W 5-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd
|May 30
|@ Tigers
|W 10-6
|Martín Pérez vs Alex Faedo
|May 31
|@ Tigers
|L 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 2
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Jon Gray vs Luis Castillo
|June 3
|Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs TBA
|June 4
|Mariners
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryce Miller
|June 5
|Cardinals
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Adam Wainwright
|June 6
|Cardinals
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 7
|Cardinals
|-
|Jon Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Josh Fleming
