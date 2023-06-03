You can see player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Nico Hoerner and others on the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs before their matchup at 10:10 PM ET on Saturday at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Darvish Stats

The Padres will send Yu Darvish (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 10 starts this season.

Darvish has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

Darvish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees May. 28 2.2 7 7 7 2 0 at Nationals May. 23 6.0 6 3 3 4 1 vs. Royals May. 17 5.1 6 4 4 6 2 at Twins May. 11 6.0 4 2 2 7 1 vs. Dodgers May. 5 6.2 4 2 1 6 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has 49 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 53 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .255/.419/.484 on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1 at Yankees May. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has recorded 54 hits with eight doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.343/.395 so far this season.

Bogaerts brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double and two RBI.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Marlins May. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Yankees May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 58 hits with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs, 15 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a .286/.339/.394 slash line so far this year.

Hoerner hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Rays May. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rays May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 59 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 31 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .274/.368/.433 slash line so far this year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Rays May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

