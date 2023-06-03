The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .275 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 78.6% of his 56 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 56), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.6% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (51.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (16.1%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .263 .359 OBP .313 .463 SLG .382 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 12 RBI 12 16/10 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 31 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (83.9%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (29.0%) 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (51.6%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.5%) 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (38.7%)

