Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mitch Garver is available when the Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 3 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-2.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .263 with two home runs and three walks.
- Garver has had a base hit in four of six games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 9.1% of his plate appearances.
- Garver has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.357
|AVG
|.000
|.400
|OBP
|.286
|.786
|SLG
|.000
|2
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|0
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.62).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.8 per game).
