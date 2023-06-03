Saturday, Marcus Semien and his .277 on-base percentage over his last 10 games lead the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien leads Texas in OBP (.364), slugging percentage (.481) and OPS (.845) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
  • Semien will look to extend his 21-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 in his last games.
  • Semien has picked up a hit in 82.1% of his 56 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.9% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Semien has driven home a run in 29 games this season (51.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 64.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.246 AVG .329
.329 OBP .420
.348 SLG .592
5 XBH 10
1 HR 5
8 RBI 22
13/9 K/BB 17/12
3 SB 2
Home Away
25 GP 31
18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (90.3%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (32.3%)
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (67.7%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (22.6%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (67.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.8 per game).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.