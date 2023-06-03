Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Jung, who is hitting .436 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung leads Texas in total hits (61) this season while batting .290 with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Jung has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has driven home a run in 18 games this year (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 50.9% of his games this year (27 of 53), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (20.8%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.302
|AVG
|.194
|.353
|OBP
|.234
|.587
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|23/5
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|31
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (77.4%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (32.3%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (51.6%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (16.1%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (35.5%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.8 per game).
