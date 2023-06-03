Following the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Jordan Spieth is in 12th at -3.

Looking to wager on Jordan Spieth at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Jordan Spieth Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Spieth has scored below par six times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five events, Spieth has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Spieth finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 18 -6 271 0 17 4 7 $7.1M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

In Spieth's previous 11 entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 22nd.

Spieth has 10 made cuts in his past 11 appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Spieth played this event was in 2023, and he finished 12th.

Muirfield Village GC will play at 7,571 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,301.

The courses that Spieth has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,310 yards, while Muirfield Village GC will be 7,571 yards this week.

Spieth's Last Time Out

Spieth was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging par to finish in the 69th percentile of competitors.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge ranked in the 14th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.06).

Spieth shot better than just 10% of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.80.

Spieth carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Spieth recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.7).

Spieth's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were less than the field average of 5.7.

At that most recent competition, Spieth's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.2).

Spieth ended the Charles Schwab Challenge without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Spieth finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Spieth Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Spieth's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

