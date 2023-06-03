On Saturday, Corey Seager (batting .256 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

TV Channel: BSSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .327 with nine doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

In 80.0% of his 25 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

Looking at the 25 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (20.0%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 52.0% of his games this year, Seager has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (24.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 .345 AVG .400 .429 OBP .571 .483 SLG .700 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 2/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 12 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

