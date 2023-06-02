Robbie Grossman and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners and Luis Castillo on June 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .240 with six doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 64.6% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.7% of them.

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 48), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

In 52.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (14.6%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .294 AVG .173 .367 OBP .228 .529 SLG .173 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 26 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (50.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings