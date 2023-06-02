Ty France and the Seattle Mariners square off against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 71 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 192 extra-base hits, Texas ranks fourth in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank first in the majors with a .272 team batting average.

Texas leads MLB with 346 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .340 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Rangers rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Texas strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Texas has pitched to a 3.68 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined 1.195 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Jon Gray (5-1) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Orioles W 5-3 Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 5/28/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Cody Bradford Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers W 10-6 Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners - Home Jon Gray Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners - Home Andrew Heaney Marco Gonzales 6/4/2023 Mariners - Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Dane Dunning Miles Mikolas 6/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty

