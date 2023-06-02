How to Watch the Rangers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners square off against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers' 71 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 192 extra-base hits, Texas ranks fourth in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers rank first in the majors with a .272 team batting average.
- Texas leads MLB with 346 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .340 this season, which ranks second in the league.
- The Rangers rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Texas strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- Texas has pitched to a 3.68 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.195 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Jon Gray (5-1) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Dean Kremer
|5/28/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Kyle Bradish
|5/29/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Matthew Boyd
|5/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-6
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Alex Faedo
|5/31/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Joey Wentz
|6/2/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Luis Castillo
|6/3/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Marco Gonzales
|6/4/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryce Miller
|6/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Adam Wainwright
|6/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Miles Mikolas
|6/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jack Flaherty
