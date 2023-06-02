Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Friday, Josh Jung (batting .450 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 61 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .295 with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 19th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Jung is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is riding a 14-game hitting streak.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 40 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (51.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (21.2%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.302
|AVG
|.194
|.353
|OBP
|.234
|.587
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|23/5
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|31
|16 (76.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (77.4%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (32.3%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (51.6%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (16.1%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (35.5%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 47 home runs (0.8 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 30-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks ninth, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
