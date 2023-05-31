Josh Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .423 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith has three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .218.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 34.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .095 AVG .263 .345 OBP .391 .095 SLG .474 0 XBH 4 0 HR 2 0 RBI 3 8/5 K/BB 15/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 20 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings