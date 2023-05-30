At College Park Center on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, the Minnesota Lynx (0-4) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Dallas Wings (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN3 and BSSWX.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Lynx matchup.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSWX
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-6.5) 167.5 -260 +220
BetMGM Wings (-6.5) 167.5 -250 +200
PointsBet Wings (-6.5) 167.5 -275 +200
Tipico Wings (-5.5) 166.5 -250 +170

Wings vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Wings won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
  • The Lynx compiled a 14-8-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Last season, 18 Wings games went over the point total.
  • A total of 10 of the Lynx's games last season went over the point total.

