Rangers vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (34-19) versus the Detroit Tigers (25-27) at Comerica Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 30.
The Rangers will call on Martin Perez (6-1) against the Tigers and Alex Faedo (1-2).
Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Tigers Player Props
|Rangers vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Rangers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 6-1.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 19, or 67.9%, of those games.
- Texas has entered 23 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 16-7 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 334 total runs this season.
- The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 24
|@ Pirates
|W 3-2
|Martín Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
|May 26
|@ Orioles
|W 12-2
|Jon Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 27
|@ Orioles
|W 5-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Dean Kremer
|May 28
|@ Orioles
|L 3-2
|Cody Bradford vs Kyle Bradish
|May 29
|@ Tigers
|W 5-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd
|May 30
|@ Tigers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Alex Faedo
|May 31
|@ Tigers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 2
|Mariners
|-
|Jon Gray vs Luis Castillo
|June 3
|Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Marco Gonzales
|June 4
|Mariners
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryce Miller
|June 5
|Cardinals
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Adam Wainwright
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.