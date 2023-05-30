Tuesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (34-19) versus the Detroit Tigers (25-27) at Comerica Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 30.

The Rangers will call on Martin Perez (6-1) against the Tigers and Alex Faedo (1-2).

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 6-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 19, or 67.9%, of those games.

Texas has entered 23 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 16-7 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 334 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

