Tuesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (34-19) versus the Detroit Tigers (25-27) at Comerica Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 30.

The Rangers will call on Martin Perez (6-1) against the Tigers and Alex Faedo (1-2).

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 6-1.
  • Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Rangers have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 19, or 67.9%, of those games.
  • Texas has entered 23 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 16-7 in those contests.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
  • Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 334 total runs this season.
  • The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 24 @ Pirates W 3-2 Martín Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
May 26 @ Orioles W 12-2 Jon Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
May 27 @ Orioles W 5-3 Andrew Heaney vs Dean Kremer
May 28 @ Orioles L 3-2 Cody Bradford vs Kyle Bradish
May 29 @ Tigers W 5-0 Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd
May 30 @ Tigers - Martín Pérez vs Alex Faedo
May 31 @ Tigers - Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
June 2 Mariners - Jon Gray vs Luis Castillo
June 3 Mariners - Andrew Heaney vs Marco Gonzales
June 4 Mariners - Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryce Miller
June 5 Cardinals - Martín Pérez vs Adam Wainwright

