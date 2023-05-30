Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .855, fueled by an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .486. All three of those stats lead Texas hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 37th in slugging.
- Semien is batting .273 with one homer during his last outings and is on an 18-game hitting streak.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 43 of 53 games this year (81.1%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (35.8%).
- He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has driven in a run in 29 games this year (54.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (18.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.329
|.329
|OBP
|.420
|.348
|SLG
|.592
|5
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|22
|13/9
|K/BB
|17/12
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (89.7%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (34.5%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (69.0%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (24.1%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|21 (72.4%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.3 per game).
- Faedo gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .188 to opposing hitters.
