The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .281 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 65th in slugging.

Heim has recorded a hit in 32 of 45 games this season (71.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (28.9%).

He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has driven home a run in 21 games this season (46.7%), including more than one RBI in 17.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (42.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (17.8%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .283 AVG .345 .345 OBP .415 .660 SLG .448 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 17 RBI 11 14/4 K/BB 9/7 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 25 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (76.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (40.0%)

