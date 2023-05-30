Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Corey Seager (.714 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Tigers.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .333 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Seager is batting .273 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Seager has gotten a hit in 18 of 22 games this year (81.8%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (31.8%).
- He has homered in five games this year (22.7%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has driven in a run in 12 games this season (54.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (50.0%), including four multi-run games (18.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|.345
|AVG
|.400
|.429
|OBP
|.571
|.483
|SLG
|.700
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|2/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (60.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.3 per game).
- Faedo (1-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .188 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.