Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Johnston's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 15:28 on the ice per game.

In 23 of 82 games this season, Johnston has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johnston has a point in 36 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 16 of 82 games this year, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Johnston's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnston has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johnston Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 8 41 Points 1 24 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

