Monday's game between the Texas Rangers (33-19) and Detroit Tigers (25-26) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on May 29.

The Rangers will look to Nathan Eovaldi (6-2) versus the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (3-3).

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 5-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have won 18 out of the 27 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

This season Texas has won 11 of its 13 games, or 84.6%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored 329 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers' 3.72 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

